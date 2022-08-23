Tuesday Morning Fly By: Ryan Ellis is a myth

*Yesterday we learned that head coach John Tortorella doesn’t expect Ryan Ellis to start the season. NHL head coaches: they’re just like us! [NHL.com]

*So Morgan Frost had another so-so year with the Big Club last season but started to look better as the season tailed off. Maybe... maybe he’ll be better? This is what he was last year. [BSH]

*On the other end of the spectrum there is Cam Atkinson, whose first season with the Flyers delivered on every promise, despite the crap team around him. [BSH]

*Emil Andrae, who as we’ve heard had an excellent World Junior Championship, is drawing comparisons to Kimmo Timonen. One can dream. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And we put a bow on the WJC by taking a look at how all of the Flyers kids did. Which is mostly really well! [BSH]

*One would assume the higher a goalie is drafted, the more minutes he will likely play in the NHL, right? GUESS AGAIN FOOLS! [TSN]

*And finally, Nathan MacKinnon is awesome, Halifax is the best, and his day with the Cup seemed like a really fun one. [The Athletic]