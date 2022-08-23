 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Give us the Coatesy statue

OH BABY I FEEL THE BLUES A-CALLIN’, TOSSED SALAD AND SCRAMBLED EGGGGGGS...

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
How ‘bout ‘dem Comboys! Steve and Ryan are back to talk about misspelled sweatshirts and misspelled player names in Philadelphia Flyers e-mails. The guys also discuss how a couple of Flyers prospects did in World Juniors, the “Fire Chuck Fletcher” sign, Nazem Kadri to the Flames, and more!

