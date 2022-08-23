Flyperbole: Give us the Coatesy statue

How ‘bout ‘dem Comboys! Steve and Ryan are back to talk about misspelled sweatshirts and misspelled player names in Philadelphia Flyers e-mails. The guys also discuss how a couple of Flyers prospects did in World Juniors, the “Fire Chuck Fletcher” sign, Nazem Kadri to the Flames, and more!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.