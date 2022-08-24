Wednesday Morning Fly By: 50 days

*There are 50 days between you, dear reader, and the Flyers’ season opener. Are you getting excited yet?? No? Oh. Well, James van Riemsdyk is still on the team and last year he scored more goals than anyone else. It’ll be nice if someone does better than that this year. [BSH]

*GREAT NEWS. Not only are the Flyers bad right now, their prospect pool is in the bottom half of the league so getting better seems like a stretch too! [The Athletic]

*The good teams that are doing stuff are still doing stuff, namely free agent signings. Namely the Hurricanes signing Paul Stastny. [Canes Country]

*The Gritty 5K is happening again, and if you’ve never done it it is a really good time. And this time your registration fee gets you a Flyers ticket! Sign up, it’s for charity. And fun. [Gritty 5K]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole has hit the airwaves for your listening enjoyment! Hooray! [BSH]