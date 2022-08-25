Thursday Morning Fly By: Less than 50 days

*We’re still reviewing players from last season, somehow. Here’s Rasmus Ristolainen, who was objectively bad but somehow not as bad as most expected. We’ll called that a technical win. [BSH]

*So Bill Daly did some talking yesterday and suggested the salary cap could go up quite a bit in a couple of years, which in NHL terms one assumes means $2m. [Sportsnet]

*Daly also said that the league doesn’t expect it to be an issue for Russian players to come to North America to play. That... seems like wishful thinking. Given the current climate. Ivan Fedotov is in Siberia and Kaprisov had to escape. [ESPN]

*There are still some pretty good RFA players that remain unsigned, which is interesting and almost certainly as a result of this stupid salary cap. [The Hockey News]

*Here’s hoping an intern or something sent this article to Chuck Fletcher: on building a contender in today’s NHL. [TSN]

*Ahh the good old days of hockey. When interference happened constantly, on like every play, so blatantly. The youths will never know. But DGB can help you try to understand if you weren’t there. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we learned who will be on the cover of NHL ‘23, and it was a bit of a surprise if you ask me! Cale Makar seemed like the sure bet, which makes this result kinda cool. [ESPN]