Friday Morning Fly By: The weekend

*The Flyers made a big announcement yesterday about hiring a new guy from Australia for a brand new position called “Vice President of Athletic Performance and Wellness”. [Flyers]

*Poo-pooing everything the Flyers do is easy, but this is good. There is clearly something wrong with the way this team has handled injuries and conditioning and such over the last several years. The injuries need to stop, and hopefully this new guy will help. [Inquirer]

*Travis Sanheim was arguably the Flyers’ best player last season, against all odds, and this year he’s hoping to be even better. And the Flyers are hoping the rest of the team follows suit. [NBC Sports Philly]

*You know who else was pretty good? Scott Laughton. Had himself a fine year, again, against all odds. [BSH]

*Outside of the Flyers sphere, the Golden Knights signed Phil Kessel for a year. Add Phil to the list of players making less money that Nic Deslauriers, just for fun. [Knights On Ice]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! In which we, in real time, figure out that nearly half of Chuck Fletcher’s moves have involved Justin Braun. Good times. [BSH]