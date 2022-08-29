Monday Morning Fly By: Blissfully, the end of August

*Friends, we are nearly there. In just a couple days there will be no more August, the most boring month of the Hockey Year. Soon it will be training camp and roster decisions and all kinds of nonsense we can argue about; it’ll be so great! Anyhoo, the Flyers finally locked up their remaining RFA’s on Friday. [BSH]

*Meltzer laid out the particulars of the signings. [Flyers]

*For Wade Allison in particular, who has looked good in limited time with the Big Boys but literally cannot stay off the IR, has a big opportunity to prove he belongs at this year’s camp. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Five keys to the Flyers turning things around under John Tortorella. Five is a good start. [Inquirer]

*If you ask me one Key To The Game will be ensuring that Travis Sanheim isn’t your best player. [BSH]

*One assumes Chuck Fletcher’s seat is getting hot, right? Maybe? [The Hockey News]

*And finally, one can never really get tired of “local man makes hockey more accessible to local kids” stories. They’re always great. Like this one. [Inquirer]