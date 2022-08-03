Wednesday Morning Fly By: Zack attack

*If we have nothing else we have this: the 4th line will be fun. Fun, of course, is subjective, but if you like chaos and/or face-punching and/or good hockey hair, the 4th line will be fun. Zack MacEwan signed for a year yesterday. [BSH]

*MacEwan seems pumped to be back and eager to prove that he can be a useful tool in the lineup for new coach John Tortorella. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of fun, Gerry Mahew, we hardly new ye. Which is a shame, because as fourth-liners go he was a pretty effective player. [BSH]

*He’s not a prospect that gets talked about too often but Swedish guy Olle Lycksell will be coming over this season and will be one to watch in camp, for sure. [Flyers]

*The World Junior Championship kicks off in just under a week and if you’re keen to watch, the full broadcast schedule is available now. [NHL.com]

*And finally, sure it’s an entire year away, but is that really too soon to start thinking about next summer’s free agent class? Nah. Nothing else to do in August anyway. [Sportsnet]