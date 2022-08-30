Tuesday Morning Fly By: Chuck’s still making moves

*Yesterday I mentioned that the Flyers had locked up their remaining RFAs and that’s because I forgot Hayden Hodgson existed. Again. But Chuck signed him yesterday so now, for realsies, the dudes are signed. [BSH]

*Having NHL Brothers on the same team is objectively fun, and it would appear that Noah and Jackson Cates agree with this assessment. [Inquirer]

*We might see more than a few 50-goal scorers this season, and that’s fun as heck. [TSN]

*Related, no one lets Connor McDavid score more than the Flyers. Best in the business baby!!

zzz. Let me know when they reach Buffalo status. pic.twitter.com/DJLVDIGnOL — Travis Yost (@travisyost) August 29, 2022

*And finally, you’ll have to scroll a bit to get there but the Flyers do, in fact, have one of the best under-23 players in the league. Middle of the best, really, because of course. [The Athletic]