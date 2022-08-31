Wednesday Morning Fly By: They’re trying

*Nothing is happening so we’re still talking about the Hayden Hodgson signing, apparently. We’re all so very excited about this. He was a thrilling player last year. Just an outstanding move, truly. [NBC Sports Philly]
*Meltzer has some things to say about the Hodgson deal. Which again, we are all so very excited about it. So excited. [Flyers]
*The Penguins did what any logical person would do and locked up Mike Sullivan for several more years. Considering he is an excellent coach. [Pensburgh]
*The Women’s Worlds are on right now and Team USA beat Team Canada pretty handily yesterday afternoon. Which rules, since those games are always absolute battles. [The Athletic]
*And finally, as we said up there, nothing is happening. So let’s chat about the Flyers’ latest attempt to get butts in seats this season, which they debuted yesterday. Thoughts?
Subscribe and get your Flyers Pass today!— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 30, 2022
The Flyers Pass includes a ticket for four games per month (October - April). Game dates for each month will be released 2 weeks before the following month.
