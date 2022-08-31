Wednesday Morning Fly By: They’re trying

*Nothing is happening so we’re still talking about the Hayden Hodgson signing, apparently. We’re all so very excited about this. He was a thrilling player last year. Just an outstanding move, truly. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Meltzer has some things to say about the Hodgson deal. Which again, we are all so very excited about it. So excited. [Flyers]

*The Penguins did what any logical person would do and locked up Mike Sullivan for several more years. Considering he is an excellent coach. [Pensburgh]

*The Women’s Worlds are on right now and Team USA beat Team Canada pretty handily yesterday afternoon. Which rules, since those games are always absolute battles. [The Athletic]

*And finally, as we said up there, nothing is happening. So let’s chat about the Flyers’ latest attempt to get butts in seats this season, which they debuted yesterday. Thoughts?