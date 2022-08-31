We’re getting close to training camp, which means it is the perfect time to speculate about which Flyers will win the team awards this year. We love a prediction, don’t we folks? In that vein the gang runs through Vegas’ over/under numbers for the Metro Division and there’s also the Flyers’ latest promotion, and what it would take to get you, dear listener, back into the Wells Fargo Center this year.
Filed under:
BSH Radio #369: A very late-August hockey podcast
In which the gang talks about what it would take to buy you off.
