Thursday Morning Fly By: Too hot

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Madeline Campbell
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

*Looking back on another year in The Justin Braun Experience. [BSH]

*Rick Tocchet: big Ivan Provorov fan. [NBCSP]

*We’re starved for content around here. Here’s Cam York coaching some kids.

*We’re talking contract efficiency around the league! Spoiler: the Flyers, uh, they grade out about as well as you’d probably expect. [The Athletic]

*But if you’re looking for some better news, an area where the Flyers do look better is in this ranking of right wing depth. Small victories. [TSN]

*The 2022 World Juniors (rescheduled edition) is right around the corner, so you know what that means! It’s time to start talking about the 2023 World Junior teams. [The Athletic]

*And while we’re at it, let’s dig into some UFAs set to (maybe!) hit the open market in 2023. [Sportsnet]

