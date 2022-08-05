Friday Morning Fly By: No really it’s too hot

*Derrick Brassard played hockey here. Does this sound familiar to you? Do you remember this? Did you imagine this during some wild ayahuasca trip? No you did not it really happened! And here’s what it looked like. [BSH]

*Over on Charlie’s website, his player reviews continue with Joel Farabee, whose up-and-down couple of seasons are blissfully more up than down. [The Athletic]

*Ian Laperriere’s first season as head coach of the Phantoms was an unmitigated disaster and he thinks that his full season of terrible coaching has made him a better coach. A breathtaking conclusion to draw, truly. [Inquirer]

*Chuck Fletcher made sure to let us all know just how difficult it is to move salary in today’s NHL — so, so hard you guys, you have no idea — but a lot of GMs did exactly that this offseason. Some better than others. [Sportsnet]

*The rumors that have Nazem Kadri landing in the Metro persist, which means it’s almost certainly going to happen. [New York Post]

*Preaseason will be here before we know at and now we know exactly when it’s coming. All of it! [Litterbox Cats]

*And finally, DGB looks at the most dangerous type of acquisition your team can make: the Shiny New Toy. [The Athletic]