The Flyers are boring and will do nothing and the gang has really said all there is to say about Chuck & The Boys’ offseason. So instead it’s the return of Ice Sport Radio, with a full rundown of the Eastern Conference as currently constructed — who got better, who got worse, and how things can be expected to shake out during the 2022-23 hockey season.
BSH Radio #366: Ice Sport Radio returns
In which the gang puts the Flyers aside for a moment to talk about the rest of the Eastern Conference.
