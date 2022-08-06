Flyperbole: Raffl Party

The guys say RIP to Vin Scully, welcome back Zack MacEwen, Michael Raffl goes to Switzerland, Max Pacioretty’s comments on the Golden Knights, Evgeni Malkin’s Lion King cake, and yes, the Philadelphia Flyers’ contract efficiency rating is right around where you’d expect it to be.

