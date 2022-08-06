 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Raffl Party

Have you sorted enough scary numbers to earn a Raffl Party?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The guys say RIP to Vin Scully, welcome back Zack MacEwen, Michael Raffl goes to Switzerland, Max Pacioretty’s comments on the Golden Knights, Evgeni Malkin’s Lion King cake, and yes, the Philadelphia Flyers’ contract efficiency rating is right around where you’d expect it to be.

