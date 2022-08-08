Monday Morning Fly By: It’s still August

*Everyone enjoying this pleasant weather? Anyhoo, Friday afternoon we learned that the Flyers and Zack MacEwan were able to come to an agreement without arbitration. So that’s nice. [TSN]

*This ranking of off-season improvements by team is... interesting. Because the Flyers aren’t nearly last. Which is wild. [The Athletic]

*Our season reviews continued over the weekend with a look at Oskar Lindblom, to whom we wish all of the success. [BSH]

*Trade proposals made by fans are often bonkers, real Chel-type stuff. Which is, of course, fun. And having an analyst break down some of these prospective trades is also fun. [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you missed them, there were a couple of new podcasts over the toasty warm weekend. First, a new BSH Radio, in which the topic of conversation is the rest of the Eastern Conference rather than the stupid Flyers... [BSH]

*... and then there’s a brand new Flyperbole, which is somehow more rife with references than ever. It’s a good one folks. [BSH]