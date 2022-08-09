Tuesday Morning Fly By: A pleasant WJC to you and yours

*No it is not Boxing Day — you may have noticed that if you stay outside too long you will literally melt into a pool of sentient goo — but it’s World Junior Championship kick-off day nonetheless! If you’re interested in watching there’s a full guide handy for you. [ESPN]

*The season reviews roll on with a look at Felix Sandstrom, who will likely play an important part in the upcoming Flyers’ season... [BSH]

*... and Keith Yandle, who will not. [BSH]

*The Phantoms and the Reading Royals have extended their partnership, which means it’ll still be relatively easy for you to check out some prospects live if you’re into that kind of thing. [Inquirer]

*If you grade out the center depth on every team in the NHL, where do you think the Flyers fall on the scale? Whatever you’re thinking you’re probably right. [TSN]

*Did you see what the Bruins did yesterday? Wouldn’t it be nice if there were like, one single person in the Flyers organization who knew how to use the salary cap effectively? Seems fun. Anyway, [ProHockeyTalk]

*And finally, this is really just speculation, but oh baby would it be funny if the Islanders traded Mat Barzal to make room for Nazem Kadri. Just a peak Lou move. Please, gods, let us have this. [The Hockey News]