A 2022 World Juniors guide for Flyers fans

At long last, World Juniors are here! After COVID complications led to the tournament being postponed back in December, we’re finally back with the rescheduled version. We’re starting from square one as far as the games go, it’s like the couple of games in December never happened. A clean slate!

The Flyers aren’t as well represented as they have been in past tournaments, but they do have a few fun prospects to keep an eye on in this one. First up, Emil Andrae is captaining the Swedish team, and looks to continue his run of very solid play in this tournament. He’s set to be given a more significant role, particularly where special teams are concerned, so he’ll be an exciting one to watch.

Then over on the Canadian team, Elliot Desnoyers is back after impressing in the lead up to the original winter tournament, and looks to be a fixture on that hard working fourth line for Canada.

And that’s not all! Probably the biggest silver lining, as far as Flyers fans are concerned, of the tournament being rescheduled is that fact that Tyson Foerster, who had been coming back from injury in the winter, is now healthy and was able to make a run for a spot on Team Canada. He’s been playing on their second line with Logan Stankoven and Kent Johnson, and gang, that’s going to be a line to watch. That should be a whole lot of fun.

And, of course, it may well be worth keeping an eye on future Flyer Connor Bedard while you’re watching Team Canada. Just a suggestion.

Anyway, the preliminary round kicks off this afternoon, and we’re back to these long days with a lot of hockey, and we couldn’t be more excited. The full schedule for the preliminary round and then the playoff round is below:

Preliminary round

August 9, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Czechia vs. Slovakia

6:00 PM EST: Latvia vs. Finland

10:00 PM EST: United States vs. Germany

August 10, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Sweden vs. Switzerland

6:00 PM EST: Latvia vs. Canada

10:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Austria

August 11, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Czechia

6:00 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Canada

10:00 PM EST: Switzerland vs. United States

August 12, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Austria vs. Sweden

6:00 PM EST: Slovakia vs. Latvia

August 13, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Austria vs. United States

6:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Czechia

10:00 PM EST: Germany vs. Switzerland

August 14, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Finland vs. Slovakia

6:00 PM EST: Czechia vs. Latvia

10:00 PM EST: United States vs. Sweden

August 15, 2022

2:00 PM EST: Switzerland vs. Austria

6:00 PM EST: Canada vs. Finland

10:00 PM EST: Sweden vs. Germany

Playoff round

August 17, 2022

12:00 PM EST: Quarter-final 1

3:30 PM EST: Quarter-final 2

7:00 PM EST: Quarter-final 3

10:30 PM EST: Quarter-final 4

August 19, 2022

4:00 PM EST: Semifinal 1

8:00 PM EST: Semifinal 2

August 20, 2022

4:00 PM EST: Bronze Medal Game

8:00 PM EST: Gold Medal Game

Deep in the doldrums of summer, it’s nice to have some fun and low stress (for us) hockey to look forward to. And, as always, we just hope all of the kids have fun.