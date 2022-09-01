Thursday Morning Fly By: Do you remember, when it was last September?

*Is that song in your head now? Good, suffer with me. Remember last September though? We were like... positive. It’s all been retconned now due to every single thing that came after the first week of the season but like... we were. We were thinking the team would be better. Wild stuff. Anyhoo, did you guys hear about the new pizza? [NBC Philly]

*In what can only be described as freaking awesome news, the Buffalo Sabres are bringing back their nineties jerseys. EVERY TEAM should bring back their nineties jerseys. [Sabres]

*We’re down to the good bit at Women’s Worlds, and this is a nice tidy round-up of what you’ve missed and what you can look forward to through the Final on September 4. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*Team USA is crushing it so far, though. So that’s pretty cool. [The Athletic]

*Let’s have a look at what teams could be moving up this season, and which ones could be moving down. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! My friends it’s over an hour of solidly good Flyers-related content on August 31. We really hope you enjoy it. [BSH]