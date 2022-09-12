Monday Morning Fly By: Inching back

*Well would you look at that! There’s some hockey happening this week! In case you missed it, the Flyers’ rookies are set to play a pair of games against the Rangers’ rookies up in Allentown this weekend, and that should be fun! Rosters are still forthcoming, but we’ll bump the dates and times (and ticket info, if you’re so inclined) in the meantime. [Phantoms]

*Speaking of prospects, the Flyers have a new under the radar intriguing one in Devin Kaplan. [EP Rinkside]

*The season’s right around the corner, believe it or not, and if you’ve been snoozing through the off-season, here’s some of what you’ve missed around the league. [The Athletic]

*A fresh 32 Thoughts podcast is here for you fine folks! [Sportsnet]

*Looking for some early fantasy rankings? Here are some fantasy rankings. [ESPN]

*Things sure seem to be heating up over in the Atlantic. The Eastern Conference just seems to be getting stronger. Hooray? [Sportsnet]

*Uh, that’s all we’ve got on the hockey front. The Eagles won their season opener. Go birds.