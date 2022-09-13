Tuesday Morning Fly By: Is this just another day?

*It is. It’s just another day. Nothing happens ‘til Thursday. And what happens Thursday, you ask? Why it’s the hockey version of pitchers and catchers: the kids report to camp! Every single day the spectre of the upcoming season draws ever closer. Anyhoo, there’s a lot to enjoy at rookie camp if you’re into this kind of thing. [Flyers]

*And while you may hate the current Flyers, some of the future Flyers are pretty fun to watch. [Inquirer]

*Yesterday we heard from a couple of Flyers about what they’re expecting at the big scary John Tortorella training camp. [Inquirer]

*So why exactly does John Tortorella — generally beloved by media, rescuer of puppy dogs, etc. — have such a hardass reputation? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of current Flyers you may hate, what, precisely, should the Flyers do with Rasmus Ristolainen this season in order to get the maximum amount of Not Bad Hockey out of him? [The Athletic]

*And finally, as the aforementioned training camp draws near, here is one thing about every time that you should probably know. [Sportsnet]