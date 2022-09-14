Wednesday Morning Fly By: Unbridled enthusiasm

*The Flyers continue to put players in front of microphones this week, and yesterday it was Cam Atkinson and Travis Sanheim’s turn and folks they are REALLY EXCITED about the upcoming season. And they have no time for your negative crap, okay? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Meltzer picked out the gems from the last couple of days, if you’d like a concise little rundown of what’s been said. [Flyers]

*One thing that Cam and Travs emphasized yesterday is their enthusiasm about playing in John Tortorella’s defensive-minded system. Everyone is just so excited. [Inquirer]

*Anyhoo, rookies report to camp tomorrow and as such, it’s a good time for you to remind yourself of whomst exactly will be attending this year. [Flyers]

*And finally, the Flyers have big questions heading into training camp. Big questions, and from where we are sitting, not a lot of answers. But guess what? So do all the other teams! These are them! [The Athletic]