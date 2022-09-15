Thursday Morning Fly By: Can’t dodge the curse

*Alright gang, the season’s coming up quickly, can we get a vibe check? [BSH]

*In other news, Sean Couturier is cleared and ready to go for this season. [BSH]

*Speaking of Sean Couturier, he was with Snider Hockey as the Flyers’ player ambassador as they broke ground on their new street hockey rink in Kensington yesterday afternoon.

Sean Couturier, who was introduced as Flyers’ player ambassador to @SniderHockey, helps the organization break ground on the outdoor street hockey rink today.



( courtesy of @Ike_Richman) pic.twitter.com/KXcvO7sq56 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 14, 2022

*And would you look at that! A brand new BSH Radio is here, hot off the presses. [BSH]

*Are the Flyers going to be good this year? Who’s to say. But they’re not going to get bullied out there on the ice anymore, of that much they’re certain. [TSN]

*In less good news, the curse that the whole of the organization seems to be dealing with has made its way overseas— Emil Andrae took a puck straight to the face in HV71’s game yesterday, and my Swedish is not stellar, but I could still infer the meaning of “mycket blod.” Seems bad.

Emil Andrae was hit flush in the face with a puck during HV71 game earlier today. Had to be assisted off the ice -- very groggy-- and shed a lot of blood. Taken to hospital for observation. https://t.co/xuNFIFPb1L — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 14, 2022

As of yesterday evening, his coach didn't have an update on his status, and as such, he remains questionable for being in the lineup for their regular season debut this weekend.

*And finally, the Kraken have a new assistant general manager, and they’ve got a good one! They promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to the role of AGM, making her the first woman in franchise history to hold the position, and the sixth woman in the NHL promoted to that role this offseason. [The Athletic]