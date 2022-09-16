Friday Morning Fly By: It’s game time

*Day 1 of Rookie Camp is in the books and after the initial sessions Meltzer has five takeaways for you. [Flyers]

*Speaking of rookies, Charlie’s prospect ranking is out, and the top of the list should come as no surprise, given the state of things. [The Athletic]

*Tonight and tomorrow, the kids will take on the Rangers kids in Allentown at the Phantoms’ barn. The Phantoms, who have a new organizational legacy in the mix. [Inquirer]

*There are still tickets available for the two games this weekend, if you’re looking to take in a little low-stakes hockey in mid-September.

*Sean Couturier is really embracing his role as Snider Hockey Ambassador and has been doing a lot of outreach related to Snider Hockey’s new rink in Kensington. [Inquirer]

*As the Flyers embark on their attempt to reincarnate 1994 NHL hockey, the rest of the league is racing toward high-level offense, with the elite teams pulling away from the pack pretty quickly. [TSN]

*Speaking of elites, Nathan MacKinnon is about to get PAID. And deservedly so! Remarkable that a team as good as the Avalanche can afford to keep him. Managing the salary cap seems wild. [Sportsnet]

*There is a new documentary about high school hockey in Minnesota that looks cool as heck. [ESPN]

*And finally, did you miss the new BSH Radio yesterday? Probably not, but just in case!! [BSH]