Flyperbole: Unhinged (The Podcast Song)

The boys are back and talking about the important stuff, like Fred Durst’s Philadelphia Halloween party and alligators being implemented into the NHL All-Star game. Steve and Quigz also discuss John Tortorella’s comments about the Philadelphia Flyers’ locker room and football game day snacks.

