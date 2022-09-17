 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flyperbole: Unhinged (The Podcast Song)

Major Concerns will not be as big of a hit as Major Dad. Sorry, Torts.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Anaheim Ducks v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The boys are back and talking about the important stuff, like Fred Durst’s Philadelphia Halloween party and alligators being implemented into the NHL All-Star game. Steve and Quigz also discuss John Tortorella’s comments about the Philadelphia Flyers’ locker room and football game day snacks.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...