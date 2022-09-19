Monday Morning Fly By: That’s it for the kids

*This weekend marked the end of Flyers rookie camp, punctuated by the 2-game series against the Rangers’ kids up in Allentown. The Flyers won! Both games! Very exciting! [Inquirer]

*Ian Lapperriere seemed to like what he saw from several of the prospects during this year’s camp. Important that he’s impressed by them. Also, they had some fight practice. That’s also important. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Overall it was these six players that impressed the most over the course of rookie camp week. [Inquirer]

*One of those impressive kids, Tyson Foerster, really showed what he’s got in the games against the Rangers this weekend. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Evidently John Tortorella wants to let Ian Lapperriere have free reign to coach the Phantoms the way he sees fit. Given what we know of Lappy as a coach, that might be... a bad idea? Maybe? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Wrapping up the kids stuff, Corey Pronman seems to be seeing the same thing we all are seeing in Foerster. [The Athletic]

*But here’s the thing: the Flyers could, theoretically, be a pretty good hockey team. They could. [BSH]

*And finally, what’s better on a Monday morning than a fresh cup of weekend Flyperbole? Nothing, that’s what. Enjoy! [BSH]