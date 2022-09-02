 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Morning Fly By: Bring on the long weekend

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*Ahh, a three day weekend. For both us and our Canadian pals up there, both nations celebrating the power of labor working collectively against capital. Weekends. Eight-hour work days. Safe working conditions. It’s beautiful. Anyhoo, who’s going to the shore? If you are, there’s a new BSH Radio hanging out there for you to enjoy while you’re stuck in traffic. [BSH]

*If the Flyers are stinky (the Flyers will probably be stinky) at least we can enjoy Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. No way that won’t be fun.

*There’s nothing else to talk about so how’s about speculating about whomst will be captain? [Inquirer]

*The fine folks over at Charlie’s website took a look at the Metro Division to try and suss out which teams will finish where this season. You’ll never believe where the Flyers end up on nearly every list! [The Athletic]

*Related, what if Connor Bedard is not the first overall pick in the next entry draft? It’s not out of the realm! Which is nuts!! [TSN]

*And finally, there are still unsigned UFAs hanging out there. Are they going to end up anywhere? Who can say, really. [ESPN]

