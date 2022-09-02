Friday Morning Fly By: Bring on the long weekend

*Ahh, a three day weekend. For both us and our Canadian pals up there, both nations celebrating the power of labor working collectively against capital. Weekends. Eight-hour work days. Safe working conditions. It’s beautiful. Anyhoo, who’s going to the shore? If you are, there’s a new BSH Radio hanging out there for you to enjoy while you’re stuck in traffic. [BSH]

*If the Flyers are stinky (the Flyers will probably be stinky) at least we can enjoy Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. No way that won’t be fun.

First look at new @Senators teammates Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat on the ice together.



How do you think they'll do with their new team this season?



️: @BringBackLee pic.twitter.com/7kLG91W59Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 1, 2022

*There’s nothing else to talk about so how’s about speculating about whomst will be captain? [Inquirer]

*The fine folks over at Charlie’s website took a look at the Metro Division to try and suss out which teams will finish where this season. You’ll never believe where the Flyers end up on nearly every list! [The Athletic]

*And finally, there are still unsigned UFAs hanging out there. Are they going to end up anywhere? Who can say, really. [ESPN]