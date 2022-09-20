Tuesday Morning Fly By: Well that’ll do it

*Just in case you were letting any spark of optimism or positivity infect your brain as we head into training camp... Sean Couturier reportedly has a herniated disk. And will miss significant time. If that doesn’t put a nail in this thing... [BSH]

*Everyone is talking about it! [The Hockey News]

*But really folks there is nothing to worry about, they’ve brought in Antoine Roussel on a PTO. [BSH]

*And not JUST him; Artem Anisimov too! Truly an embarrassment of riches in Philadelphia right now. [Inquirer]

*But uh... back to the prospects, who did good this weekend. [BSH]

*Charlie followed up his ranking of the top-20 prospects in the organization with a chat with AGM Brent Flahr. [The Athletic]

*And we started our own prospect ranking this week; coming in at number ten is Phantoms fan favorite Zayde Wisdom. [BSH]

*And finally, because you need joy — some tiny little bit of enjoyment or levity related to hockey — have a look at Charlie & his cohorts list of emo songs for every NHL franchise. It really is a fun read. [The Athletic]