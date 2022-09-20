Keith Yandle retires a Flyer

Sixteen-year NHL veteran defenseman Keith Yandle announced his retirement yesterday.

The NHL’s iron man played 77 games for the Philadelphia Flyers this past season, the 52nd of which officially put him past Doug Jarvis for most consecutive games played.

Yandle’s retirement—which came via the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast—comes alongside two other high profile defenseman retirements this week. Both PK Subban and Zdeno Chára officially called it quits this morning after 834 games in 13 seasons for Subban and 1,680 in 25 seasons for Chára.

Keith Yandle was drafted 105th overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes. He played 1,109 games in the NHL, including 558 for the Coyotes, 371 for the Florida Panthers, 103 for the New York Rangers, and 77 for the Flyers. With 619 points, including 516 assists Yandle is currently 42nd and 31st all-time among defenseman, respectively.

Although he retires with the longest games streak, his title may not last long. Winger Phil Kessel, who signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights late in the offseason, sits at 982 consecutive games and projects to surpass Yandle in the first month of the 2022-23 season.

Like Subban, Yandle seems primed for some type of media career. He is a charismatic and vocal guy that most locker rooms have expressed much love for. We’ll see what he does next.