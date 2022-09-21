Jim McCrossin to stay with Flyers despite lawsuit

Jim McCrossin, the Flyers’ former director of medical services, is going to remain with the club in a new role. In an email sent to team employees Wednesday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher announced McCrossin, who has been employed by the Flyers since 2000, will move forward with the team as a senior advisor to the management team.

This new role will allow Jimmy to step back from his day-to-day work with our players and will have him providing critical input and guidance to me and our entire staff as we move into the upcoming season. As many of you know, Jimmy has dedicated more than two decades to caring for Flyers players, coaches, and many others - and we are excited that he will remain with the Flyers family in his new role.

In April, McCrossin and longtime athletic trainer Sal Raffa sued Flyers ownership after being diagnosed with forms of cancer. They allege the cancers were caused by Zamboni chemicals at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. The complete lawsuit is here.

McCrossin reportedly developed myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia and myeloproliferative neoplasm, while Raffa developed thrombocythemia. However, the Flyers asserted in a statement that McCrossin and Raffa’s claims “have no merit.”

Obviously can confirm the story broken by @AntSanPhilly regarding the lawsuit filed by Flyers trainers Jim McCrossin & Sal Raffa against Flyers ownership, alleging that an unsafe work environment at the Flyers Training Center led to rare medical conditions. The Flyers' statement: pic.twitter.com/ftAMLuH41M — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) April 18, 2022

Raffa will also remain with the team. At this time, it is unclear how Raffa will be involved in day-to-day operations.