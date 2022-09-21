Wednesday Morning Fly By: NO HITTING BALLS

*This entire team is made of bird bones and dried out rubber bands and they’ve got them out here taking pitches from MLB professionals. WHO AUTHORIZED THIS?!

*Anyway, in addition to Monday’s Sean Couturier news, the Flyers told us yesterday that they still have no timetable for Ryan Ellis’ return. This is probably very shocking to you. [Inquirer]

*This means there are even more questions heading into an already uncertain training camp. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie postulates that we all should have seen this nonsense coming. Because this team is, in fact, cursed. Covered in hex. [The Athletic]

*Nathan MacKinnon is the new Top Dog in the NHL after signing his new contract with the Avalanche yesterday. Breathtaking cap management over there. The stuff of dreams, really. [Mile High Hockey]

*And finally, yesterday was a big day for retirement from the NHL, as we lost our own dear sweet Keith Yandle... [BSH]

*... then we heard that Zdeno Chara would be hanging them up... [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*... and to wrap it up for the day, P.K. Subban called it a career. One assumes we’ll see him on television, eventually. [ProHockeyTalk]