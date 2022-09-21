Wednesday Morning Fly By: NO HITTING BALLS

*This entire team is made of bird bones and dried out rubber bands and they’ve got them out here taking pitches from MLB professionals. WHO AUTHORIZED THIS?!
Dingers only.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 20, 2022
Thanks for having us at CBP, @Phillies! https://t.co/jKqxvsrTa3 pic.twitter.com/WqruzsiyTj
*Anyway, in addition to Monday’s Sean Couturier news, the Flyers told us yesterday that they still have no timetable for Ryan Ellis’ return. This is probably very shocking to you. [Inquirer]
*This means there are even more questions heading into an already uncertain training camp. [NBC Sports Philly]
*Charlie postulates that we all should have seen this nonsense coming. Because this team is, in fact, cursed. Covered in hex. [The Athletic]
*Nathan MacKinnon is the new Top Dog in the NHL after signing his new contract with the Avalanche yesterday. Breathtaking cap management over there. The stuff of dreams, really. [Mile High Hockey]
*And finally, yesterday was a big day for retirement from the NHL, as we lost our own dear sweet Keith Yandle... [BSH]
*... then we heard that Zdeno Chara would be hanging them up... [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
*... and to wrap it up for the day, P.K. Subban called it a career. One assumes we’ll see him on television, eventually. [ProHockeyTalk]
