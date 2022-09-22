Thursday Morning Fly By: Back in action

*First up, the big news of yesterday. Despite being embroiled in a lawsuit with the team, Jim McCrossin is staying with the organization, albeit in a new role. [BSH]

*Training camp is upon us, and it’s going to be... something. Here are five big questions heading into it. [BSH]

*And some lingering questions for every other team around the league. [ESPN]

*Prospect talk rolls on! We’re making our way through our top-10 prospects ranking, and Noah Cates is clocking in at no. 9. [BSH]

*Looking for a potential bounce back player for your fantasy team this year? Look no further! [Sportsnet]

*Not that we need reminding, but the fine folks over at the Athletic are here with a preview of the Flyers’ season, and it is... not looking good. [The Athletic]

*Chances are good that it gets weird, though. [The Athletic]

*Podcast listeners! We’ve got a new BSH Radio for you! [BSH]

*And finally, for some news outside of the Flyers, the Hockey Canada hearings are slated to resume on October 4. [Sportsnet]