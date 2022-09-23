Friday Morning Fly By: The hits keep coming

*Alright, let’s get right to it. We got some more news from the Flyers and it’s not good. Ryan Ellis is not going to be playing hockey anytime in the near future, and it’s a real possibility that his injury could be career ending. [BSH]

*And some more injury updates after the first day of training camp. [NBCSP]

*Speaking of which, it looks like they weren’t joking, camp’s looking rough already.

John Tortorella went up to Mason Millman and gave him a supportive tap on the shoulder. Flyers skated for 27 minutes. No pucks or anything. pic.twitter.com/dbgMnzhDnO — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 22, 2022

*And the last bit of tangentially Flyers related injury news: the Golden Knights announced that Nolan Patrick will not play during the 2022-23 season. And, regardless of your feelings about the player based on how things played out here, that’s tough news to hear. [Sportsnet]

*If only by necessity, the youth movement for the Flyers is on its way. [The Athletic]

*Did you have “Gritty makes an appearance on Abbott Elementary” on your 2022 bingo card? [Variety]

*Here’s a bit more news: it was announced this morning that the Czech government will not be issuing visas to Russian NHL players to play in their country. At the moment, this only affects a couple of players on the Predators and Sharks—who are set to play a Global Series game in Prague—but it will be interesting to see any potential further ripples from this. [ESPN]

*The players weren’t the only ones speaking during the NHL’s media tour last week! Bill Daly sat down to chat with Michael Russo and Sean Gentille over at the Athletic ahead of the season on all things NHL. [The Athletic]