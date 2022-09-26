Monday Morning Fly By: Minor success

*Game 1 of the Flyers’ 2022-23 preseason is in the books and it was a win! Undefeated in the Tortorella era! Let’s not focus on the fact that it was a meaningless game played mostly by dudes that will not be on the opening night roster; they won! [BSH]

*Charlie saw so much worth noting during the game that he brought back 10 Things. [The Athletic]

*It was a win that came off of the back of performances by, mostly, rookies. [BSH]

*Yesterday was scrimmage day in camp, that’s always fun. [Flyers]

*Tanner Laczynski is finally healthy and hoping to finally make his mark on this Flyers team. [Inquirer]

*Since the start of camp though, it’s been all about the kids. As a result of injuries to key players, sure, but it’s always nice to see them focus on potentially talented young players in the organization at times like these. [The Athletic]

*And then yesterday there was this, because of course:

Flyers injury updates:



Flyers G Carter Hart (lower-body), F Artem Anisimov (lower-body) and F Cam Atkinson (upper-body) are all day-to-day. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) September 25, 2022

*Always interesting to see what an outsider thinks the Flyers should be focused on as the head into the season. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, the local broadcast schedule. So you can plan to watch all the games. Perhaps. [NBC Sports Philly]