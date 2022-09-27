Flyperbole: No Coots for you

Steve gives Quigz a killer recipe for Nyquil chicken as the guys prepare for a new season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey. Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis will be out for a while, so who is there to look forward to watching on the ice this season? The guys also discuss jersey sponsors that can rival the power of MILK for the Toronto Maple Leafs and wish some legendary players happy trails as they hang up their skates and call it a career.

