Preview: Flyers face the Sabres in the second of six preseason games

The Flyers will look to improve to 2-0 in the preseason when the play Buffalo Tuesday night. Last time out Philadelphia defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1. Both Noah and Jackson Cates got on the score sheet and the goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick were solid in the win.

The Sabres are also 1-0 in the preseason, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in OT. The Sabres got big contributions from some of their young talent including Jack Quinn (1G,4S), Dylan Cozens (1G,1A), and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who made 24 saves while playing the whole game.

Projected Flyers Lineup

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny

Noah Cates-Jackson Cates-Cooper Marody

Antoine Roussel-Adam Brooks-Linus Sandin

Isaac Ratcliffe-Elliot Desnoyers-Zack MacEwen

Cam York-Justin Braun

Kevin Connauton-Ronnie Attard

Linus Hogberg-Adam Karashik

Troy Grosenick

Samuel Ersson

What to Watch For