Preview: Flyers face the Sabres in the second of six preseason games

The Flyers will look to improve to 2-0 in the preseason when the play Buffalo Tuesday night. Last time out Philadelphia defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1. Both Noah and Jackson Cates got on the score sheet and the goaltending tandem of Felix Sandstrom and Troy Grosenick were solid in the win.
The Sabres are also 1-0 in the preseason, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-3 in OT. The Sabres got big contributions from some of their young talent including Jack Quinn (1G,4S), Dylan Cozens (1G,1A), and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen who made 24 saves while playing the whole game.
Projected Flyers Lineup
James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Travis Konecny
Noah Cates-Jackson Cates-Cooper Marody
Antoine Roussel-Adam Brooks-Linus Sandin
Isaac Ratcliffe-Elliot Desnoyers-Zack MacEwen
Cam York-Justin Braun
Kevin Connauton-Ronnie Attard
Linus Hogberg-Adam Karashik
Troy Grosenick
Samuel Ersson
What to Watch For
- The game is going to be hard to find so it may be tough for some fans to watch anything. The game will not be available on regular television, and will instead be streaming on both the Sabres and Flyers website with Buffalo announcers doing the play-by-play.
- Special teams will be something to watch for the Flyers the entire season. We all know what an issue it was for the Flyer last season, specifically the penalty kill, which they will look to correct with new coach John Tortorella. The Flyers went 1-5 on the power-play and 6-6 on the penalty kill, Saturday night against the Bruins.
- The Flyers are staying true to their promise of playing the young guys. It will be a good chance for Flyers fans to potentially see what the future looks like. Only seven of the 20 guys in the lineup tonight were steady NHL players with the Flyers last season.
- It is an important season for both Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost this season, especially with some already key injuries. It is time for both of them to take the next step in their careers and play a bigger role on this team. If the Flyers are serious about playing the young guys, which it appears they are, those players will look to players like Konecny and Frost for leadership and guidance. It would be nice to see them both have good training camps and preseasons and hit the ground running come opening night.
Loading comments...