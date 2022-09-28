Wednesday Morning Fly By: A bit of good news

*Remember how we were talking about Carter Hart being hurt? Well good news, he was back in practice yesterday! [Inquirer]

*And it apparently wasn’t just hanging out, either. They really worked him. Hopefully this is all good news. [NBC Sports Philly]

*As we all well know literally every single player on this team needs to improve in practically every single way, but here are three specific ways these three specific players can get their lives together this season. [BSH]

*Thinking of making a fantasy hockey team this season? Well here are some pro-tips. Including such gems as “don’t draft any Flyers.” [The Athletic]

*Does DGB think any Flyers are worth watching this season? Probably not, but who can say?! Not me, I let my subscription lapse. [The Athletic]

*And finally, a brand new midweek Flyperbole! The boys get into the latest on the injury front and, as always, hilarity ensues. [BSH]