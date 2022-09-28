Flyers to host Caps for their third pre-season bout

The other half of the Philadelphia Flyers’ pre-season roster will face off against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center tonight in the team’s third exhibition match of the season.

The Flyers come in at 1-1, having defeated the Boston Bruins in the pre-season opener and lost to the Buffalo Sabres last night. Tonight, of course, is almost an entirely different lineup than we saw in that game. It’ll be Felix Sandström in net for the Flyers, someone who may have a real shot at backing up Carter Hart once the 2022-23 season starts counting.

The Capitals, meanwhile, have only played one game so far, also a loss to the Sabres. This being just their second outing of the exhibition period, they’ll be without many of the notable faces that have come to define Washington hockey for over a decade and instead will be icing a combination of randomly generated names and guys you didn’t realize were still playing NHL hockey. With the Flyers icing almost half a roster of NHL(ish)-calibre players, we may actually be able to see some lopsided play tonight and the potential for a Flyers win—if that’s the kind of thing you care about.

Projected Flyers roster:

Owen Tippett—Kevin Hayes—Tyson Foerster

Olle Lycksell—Scott Laughton—Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers—Tanner Laczynski—Hayden Hodgson

Max Willman—Jordy Bellerive—Isaac Ratcliffe

Ivan Provorov—Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim—Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler—Egor Zamula

Felix Sandström

(Samuel Ersson)

Projected Capitals roster:

Henrik Borgstrom

Dylan Strome

Garnet Hathaway

Connor Brown

Mike Vecchione

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Beck Malenstyn

Henrik Rybinski

Aliaksei Protas

Ludwig Persson

Kale Kessy

Marcus Johansson

Joe Snively

Gabriel Carlsson

Dylan McIlrath

Lucas Johansen

Benton Maass

Matt Irwin

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Bobby Nardella

Zach Fucale

Charlie Lindgren

Keep an eye on: