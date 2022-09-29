Thursday Morning Fly By: Done ‘til Saturday

*John Tortorella sat up high at last night’s preseason game at The Farg and got to see that... performance from a bird’s eye view. In case he didn’t know how much work he had to do yet. Here’s a recap for youse. [BSH]

*Got some news on Sean Couturier yesterday. No surgery. “Week-to-week.” It all seems really promising until you remember that Ryan Ellis was also week-to-week. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Tony DeAngelo wants you to know he’s not a bad guy and the Flyers and Flyers media are going to make sure you hear about it. A lot, apparently. [Inquirer]

*Coming in at #6 on our prospect ranking is a one Wade Allison, who we will hopefully see a lot of this season. [BSH]

*A new biography of Ed Snider has been written and that is likely to be very relevant to several folks around here. [Inquirer]

*The league is suggesting that the salary cap will be going up “sharply” over the next few years, which would be fantastic. One will believe it when one sees it. [Sportsnet]

*And finally — add it to the list of cool things the Flyers are doing that keep getting lost in the noise of them being an awful hockey team — John Tortorella will host a weekly podcast about hockey AND PUPPIES. This guy rules. Allow yourself to enjoy it. [Flyers]