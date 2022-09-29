 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BSH Radio #373: Finally someone asks, who should be the Captain?

In which there is actual hockey to talk about! 

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, and Stephanie Driver

Philadelphia Flyers v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flyers are playing actual hockey games — meaningless hockey games, but hockey games nonetheless — so the gang finally has some good old fashioned hockey to talk about. It’s a show full of overreacting to preseason performance, the Flyers’ new behind-the-scenes series The Standard, and a spirited debate about the Flyers’ second line center that you won’t want to miss.

