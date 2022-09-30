 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Morning Fly By: Another one bites the dust

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*We learned late yesterday afternoon that the Antoine Roussel dream is dead. Please care for yourselves in these trying times.

*Anyhoo, you may have noticed that the Flyers, who couldn’t score goals last year, still can’t score goals. [Inquirer]

*Over the course of this first half of the preseason it seems like lines and pairs are starting to coalesce. [BSH]

*New Assistant Coach Brad Shaw is excited by the prospect of a good D. ... that makes two of us. It’s Friday baby! [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie’s got a mid-preseason stock report. Not a ton of “up” but there’s some! [The Athletic]

*Meltzer also has a rundown of Camp, Week 1. [Flyers]

*While we’re talking assessments, we drew up some over/unders for you to have fun with ahead of the season. [BSH]

*Just when you think no one can top the Flyers in terms of baffling choices, apparently the Maple Leafs are going to play Mitch Marner on defense. Wild stuff. [Sportsnet]

*The fine folks over at Charlie’s website have offered you another opportunity to vent about how you feel about the Flyers right now. Might as well take it. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we’ve got a brand new BSH Radio! And with some actual hockey to get into, it’s a pretty enjoyable show. [BSH]

