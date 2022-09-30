Friday Morning Fly By: Another one bites the dust

*We learned late yesterday afternoon that the Antoine Roussel dream is dead. Please care for yourselves in these trying times.

Flyers announce they've released Antoine Roussel from his PTO.



Shame he's not the player he once was, apparently. But he was pretty unimpressive in his limited game action in the early part of camp. Pretty easy decision to make.



Artem Anisimov remains at camp on a PTO, for now. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) September 29, 2022

