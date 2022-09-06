Tuesday Morning Fly By: So long, Summer

*Did everybody have a nice long weekend? Relaxing, maybe? We certainly hope you did. Given the dearth of links it would appear most of the hockey world is still at the cottage. As they should be. Anyhoo, we’ve reached the “13th forward hype article” portion of the offseason. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Meltzer put together his list of hardest working Flyers for Labor Day weekend. Get it? They work hard. Labor Day. Right. [Hockeybuzz]

*Last week the Sabres signed Tage Thompson to a big long contract, which is a bit of a gamble for them. [TSN]

*Then the Canucks signed J.T. Miller to a big long contract. Someone must’ve mentioned 7-year contracts on a GM call recently or something. [Nucks Misconduct]

*In a repeat of the Olympics, Team Canada took down Team USA in the Women’s World Championship. [Sportsnet]

*On September 7 one can safely say that the NHL offseason is over, and since it is, here are the biggest moves that happened during it this year. [The Hockey News]

