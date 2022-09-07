Wednesday Morning Fly By: Camp’s a’comin’

*Training camp is a mere two weeks-ish away and it’s full steam ahead for the Flyers and their PR squad. Last night their Beyond The Boards series kicked off on their YouTube channel. The premiere episode focused on Wade Allison, and if you missed it, you can still check it out here.

*Quite a lot of the Flyers have been in Voorhees for some time already, including Travis Konecny, who answered some questions about his offseason and what he’s expecting from camp. [Flyers]

*Do we think any Flyers will have breakout seasons this year? Probably not, eh? These guys might, though. [ESPN+]

*A bunch of teams will get new third jerseys this season and it looks like the Vegas Golden Knights will have an... interesting look. [Knights On Ice]

*It probably won’t surprise you to learn that the Ottawa Senators are selling way more tickets than they have in seasons past. [Sportsnet]

*In case you missed it, Claude Giroux is already thriving up there at home (he’s from nearby Hearst, ON). [The Athletic]

*And finally, DGB has one last random team generation exercise for you this offseason, so enjoy it. It’s fun. [The Athletic]