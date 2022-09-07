BSH Radio #370: What does success even look like?

With the offseason drawing to a close the gang discusses what success looks like for this team. What are you rooting for, if you’re trying to be positive? Is it good for them to be bad? Do you just want them to win games because it is fun? Only the Flyers could make knowing what is good so confusing. Then, the gang takes some of your random questions for funsies, because there is only so much Flyers you can take for an hour.