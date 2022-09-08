Thursday Morning Fly By: Short week long days

*It’s so weird the way that short weeks — like this one, four days — feel so long. The days drag. Anyhoo, to go along with his YouTube series debut, Wade Allison sat down with Bill Meltzer to talk about some things. [Flyers]

*Quite a few of the Flyers’ games this season will be national broadcasts, including the home opener, which you can only watch on the streaming platforms. [NBC Sports Philly]

*There’s some news about Ivan Fedotov coming out of Russia but when news comes out of Russia it is hard to know what’s real and what isn’t. [Inquirer]

*Going around the league, Claude Giroux’s new linemate has been locked up for the next eight years. [Silver Seven Sens]

*For the Arizona Coyotes, turns out the sure-fire way to sell out their arena is to play in a teensy tiny arena. [ESPN]

*Folks are expecting bounce-back seasons from a few guys who spent much of last season on the IR. None of them are Flyers. Shockingly enough. [The Hockey News]

*It is always fun when hockey players are asked questions anonymously, and this bunch of randomness from some NHL prospects is no different. [The Athletic]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! We talked a bit about what “success” looks like this season and what it means to be a positive Flyers fan heading into what might be an unmitigated disaster. Enjoy! [BSH]