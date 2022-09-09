Friday Morning Fly By: Something happened!

*Happy Friday, there is actual Flyers news! John Tortorella made an appearance on Sirius XM’s NHL Network Radio and he uh... he said some things. Some things we’ve probably all been thinking. It’s refreshing to hear someone in the org say it out loud, to be honest. [BSH]

*The Flyers also announced their latest fan engagement scheme, this time celebrating the Flyers through the decades on a series of “Throwback Thursdays”. It’s a fun idea, and it’s kind of a shame that literally nothing this organization announces will be met with anything other than boos and jeers, no matter what. [Flyers]

*Wade Allison week continues with another profile; really rooting for this kid this year. He seems fun as heck. [Inquirer]

*A Flyers player winning the Calder Trophy? In this upcoming season?? It’s not entirely unpossible. Just mostly. [The Athletic]

*And finally, as we’ve been saying all week training camp is just about here, so what better time to reflect on how different it used to be. [Flyers]