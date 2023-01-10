Tuesday Morning Fly By: Shutout city

*After a pretty brutal loss to the Leafs on Sunday, the Flyers were right back at it in Buffalo last night, and they actually redeemed themselves! They picked up a 4-0 win, and Samuel Ersson got his first NHL shutout. How exciting. [BSH]

*Just after some folks started to speculate that maybe the DeAngelo-Sanheim paring was a bit of a solution to one of the myriad problems, Tony went and got himself benched. It’s a wild ride around here. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of problems in need of solutions: the power play. It’s bad. But can it be good? Like, ever? [BSH]

*The folks over at Charlie’s website have update the Flyers’ player cards. Gaze upon them and ponder your life choices. [The Athletic]

*In order to make ourselves feel better, let us point and laugh at the Pens fans, desperate for Ron Hextall to make an NHL move. [Pensburgh]

*Ever wonder where hockey sticks come from? You might not have (I hadn’t!) but the story is actually very cool and worth a read. [The Hockey News]

*And finally, we don’t usually link directly to podcasts around here but this week’s 32 Thoughts has enough very spicy Flyers content to make it worth the exception. Friedman almost never misses, so it’s all very interesting. [Sportsnet]