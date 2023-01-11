Wednesday Morning Fly By: It’s getting smoky in here

*Well folks, Monday it was Elliotte Friedman saying it on his podcast, yesterday it was Elliotte Friedman saying it on NHL Network: Ivan Provorov is firmly on the block. Gird your loins, something’s a’coming. [BSH]

*Apropos of nothing, the Edmonton Oilers are in need of help. Particularly on the backend. Does Chuck Fletcher know this? Who can say. Probably. Maybe he is on the phone. [Sportsnet]

*Anyhoo, the Flyers overcame that little blip against the Leafs rather quickly and really took it to the Sabres. Is this good? Maybe, maybe not, but it’s progress. [BSH]

*And it was nice to see Samuel Ersson get his first shutout so quickly. Kid’s good. It’s fun. Progress! [Inquirer]

*Speaking of progress: Morgan Frost is making some. Do we know exactly who he is as a player yet? Probably not. John Tortorella doesn’t. But that’s okay, because if you’re watching you can see him growing into something useful. [The Athletic]

*And finally, it’s officially Trade Talk Time™. We’re in it, folks. So while we consider all of the rumors swirling around the Flyers, here’s a list of the 20 biggest names we’ll probably hear over and over again between now and Deadline Day. [Sportsnet]