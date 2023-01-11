Flyperbole: A new rumor has appeared!

The boys are back after a brief stint on the IR. Steve and Quigz open 2023 talking about Ivan Provorov trade rumors, Kevin Hayes in the All-Star Game, Travis Konecny’s all-star snub, the Philadelphia Flyers’ continued frustrating efforts to stay out of the NHL basement, and rejected TV pilots.

