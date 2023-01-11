 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: A new rumor has appeared!

Give Poochinski a full series order, you cowards.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports

The boys are back after a brief stint on the IR. Steve and Quigz open 2023 talking about Ivan Provorov trade rumors, Kevin Hayes in the All-Star Game, Travis Konecny’s all-star snub, the Philadelphia Flyers’ continued frustrating efforts to stay out of the NHL basement, and rejected TV pilots.

