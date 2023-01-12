Thursday Morning Fly By: So they’re just good now

*A Travis Konecny hatty in a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals. In a start-to-finish good game by the Flyers. So that’s what we are doing now. RECAP!

*After last night we are officially halfway through this infernal hockey season so here are some fun stats that have been uh... accomplished so far! [NHL.com]

*Anyway, back to the Flyers. Noah Cates continues to impress; imagine how impressed we would be with him if he were just allowed to be a sick third line winger and not a 1C. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It was a slow start for Joel Farabee but at the halfway mark he really seems to be turning it on. [Inquirer]

*As the Provorov rumors rage on, Charlie looks at what the Flyers might hope to gain if they actually do end up trading their #1 defenseman. [The Athletic]

*And Pierre LeBrun has some of that sweet sweet Insider Information to share about the Provy rumors as well. [The Athletic]

*Bob Clarke decided to retire from his place on the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee yesterday. Interesting. [HHOF]

*Say hello to the latest edition of the BSH Prospect Report! Some of the kids are really crushing it right now. [BSH]

*If DGB’s latest Tank Index is any indication, maybe things are looking up? [The Athletic]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole! Hooray! [BSH]