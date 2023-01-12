Vote Travis Konecny to the 2023 All-Star Game

Travis Konecny has been so good he’s dragging this Flyers team to wins.

Since Christmas, the team’s won six of seven and Konecny extended his point streak to 10 in a row with a hat trick to help beat the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

Seems like a good time to make him an All-Star.

It's Travis Konecny with his second career @Enterprise hat trick to lift the @NHLFlyers to victory over the Capitals! pic.twitter.com/f7J2KJ6om4 — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2023

Fans can choose the last three players in each division (two skaters, one goalie) by voting on NHL.com’s All-Star Game page or using an active and public Twitter account to tweet, retweet, or quote tweet a player’s full name, Twitter handle, or hashtag with the player’s full name with the hashtag #NHLAllStarVote until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

20pts (12g-8a) in TK's last 10 games.



Oh, and a hatty last night. #NHLAllStarVote Travis Konecny#NHLAllStarVote Travis Konecny#NHLAllStarVote Travis Konecny pic.twitter.com/WMcKyDklxk — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 12, 2023

Konecny is deserving for more than just his recent stretch of games. He leads the Flyers and is tied for ninth in the NHL with 24 goals. While he’s 21st in the league with 46 points, he’s ninth with 1.28 per game. Most importantly, TK leads all Metropolitan Division skaters left off the all-star team in scoring.

So, perform your civic duty and vote Konecny to this year’s All-Star Game.